President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday cut the sod for the third phase of the ‘Five District Water’ Project in Adaklu-Anfoe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

The project, being undertaken by Strabag AG for 11.5 million Euros, is funded with a credit facility from the Raiffeisenbank International of Vienna Austria.

It would benefit some 89,000 people from 183 communities in five districts- Adaklu Anyigbe, Agortime Ziope, Central Tongu, North Tongu and Ho West.

President Akufo-Addo said the project would help increase potable water coverage by 5.6 per cent in the region.

He said the government would provide an enabling environment to attract investment to rural communities.

He expressed joy over the relief the project would offer the communities, including an end to the wild searches for potable water and water-borne diseases.

“Government will not relent on its efforts to increase access to water for all, a 2016 NPP manifesto commitment, which remains a key priority,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo asked beneficiary communities to contribute their quota towards the success of the project by helping to protect the systems to the benefit of all.

He said the North Tongu and the Ho West Districts would benefit from phase four of the water project, adding that by the end of his second term the major needs of the districts would be met.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the President exhibited “sterling and exemplary leadership” with his response to the needs of the people in the Region.

He said water infrastructure development remained a crucial need in the region, adding that the NPP administration’s interventions within the sector added to the “rich history” of its achievements.

“This is a caring government, taking stronger steps and would sustain our investments in the sector,” the Regional Minister said.

Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, the Paramount Chief of Adaklu, said the District was grateful to the President for his swift response to the needs of the people.

He said the people recognised the efforts of government towards the completion of road projects in the district and asked that the work on projects was expedited for the speedy development of the area.

Togbe Atsa called for the establishment of pastures for nomadic herdsmen in the area to avoid a breach of the peace and unity of the area.

Mr Worlanyo Kojo Siabi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, said water would be sourced from Adidome, and channelled through 132 kilometres of distribution lines to beneficiary communities.

He observed damages being caused by cattle ranchers and others to water lines and appealed to the community members to exercise vigilance in that regard.

The project, to be completed within 24 months, includes booster stations, storage facilities, elevated concrete water storage tanks, health and safety education as well as environmental safeguards.