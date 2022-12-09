President cuts sod, inspects and commissions major projects at Takoradi Port

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of two major projects at the Takoradi Port to improve the operations of the Port and boost economic gains.

The two projects include the oil and gas services terminal and a floating dry dock facility for ship and rig repairs being developed by the Prime Meridian Docks Ghana Limited (PMD).

The President also inspected the Atlantic Terminal Services (ATS), a container terminal, a part of the container and multipurpose terminal concession partnership between GPHA, IbisTek Ltd and AFC-Equity of the Africa Finance Corporation.

President Akufo-Addo further commissioned a Dry Bulk Terminal (DBT) to handle manganese, clinker, bauxite, limestone, gypsum, quicklime, iron ore, alumina, coal, petroleum cokes and fertilizer, among others.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the interventions will enhance cargo handling capacity, maintenance and repair of ships and as well meet the demands of the rigors of the oil and gas services sector within the Takoradi Port.

He noted that since the inception of operations of the Port of Takoradi in 1928, in the era of the most farsighted of colonial governance, the Port has gone through many phases of development to put it in a position to meet the growing maritime trade and oil and gas services sector with expansion and transformation.

He stated that his government was determined to improve maritime trade and position it as a major economic growth engine.

Mr Michael Luguje, Director-General (D-G) of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) opined that the facility will significantly create a lot of value for shippers and shipping lines since they will save time in cargo loading which will eventually save cost for them.

He noted that for the facility to generate the needed revenue, railway development would be very important to convey clinker and bauxite from the mines to the Port.

He, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Railway Development Authority to at least ensure that the western rail line is constructed as quickly as possible to enable the Port achieves its intended target.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah was overwhelmed with joy to see the commissioning of the facility and said it was the fulfilment of a promise made by President Akufo-Addo while he was a candidate before coming into office.

He indicated that the commissioning of the facility and the sod-cutting of another two major projects in the Takoradi Port show the President’s commitment and the performance of his government to transform the economic development infrastructure of the region and the country as a whole.