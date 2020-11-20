President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, to ensure that Mr Martin A. B. K. Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor is provided with a 24-hour security service.

This follows allegations by Mr Amidu, who resigned his post on November 16, citing interference in his work, that he had received threats against his life by certain individuals.

The threats, he said, came after he conducted the anti corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Royalty Limited Transactions.

A statement issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, which announced the security coverage, also encouraged Mr Amidu to assist the Police with details on the threats for the necessary action to be taken.

At a press conference, on Thursday, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Direction of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urged the Government to provide protection for the former Special Prosecutor.

Mr Gyamfi said at the press conference, held at the Party’s headquarters that: ” Martin needs our protection as a nation”, adding that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure his safety.

He also asked the Ghana Journalists Association and civil society organizations to help seek protection for the Former Special Prosecutor.

The Government has said the Agyapa Royalty Minerals transaction, is one of the key strategies to beat the long-standing problem of lack of capital for developmental projects.

Its main purpose is to offer financing to gold mining companies that would develop new mining projects in exchange for royalties or revenue once the mines started producing gold.

It involves securitising future flows of revenue with proceeds from the extractive sector.