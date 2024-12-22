President-elect John Dramani Mahama Begins Regional Diplomacy with Visits to Togo and Benin

In a bid to strengthen Ghana’s international relations and foster closer ties within the West African subregion, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has embarked on a series of diplomatic visits to neighboring countries. These visits come ahead of his inauguration scheduled for January 7, 2025.

Mahama’s diplomatic journey began with a visit to Togo, where he met with President Faure Gnassingbé. In a post on his social media, Mahama emphasized the importance of continuing to strengthen the bonds within the subregion. He stated, “Working together, we can better impact the lives of our people, who are connected in many ways, including tribe, history, and economy.”

Following his visit to Togo, Mahama traveled to Benin, where he met with President Patrice Talon in Cotonou. Reflecting on the visit, Mahama expressed his commitment to deepening Ghana’s relations with its West African neighbors, writing, “I am committed to strengthening Ghana’s relations with all our West African neighbours.”

These visits mark the beginning of Mahama’s regional diplomatic efforts as he prepares to assume office in the coming weeks.