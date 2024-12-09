President-elect John Dramani Mahama Calls for Unity and Action in Victory Speech

In his first address after being declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, President-elect John Dramani Mahama urged Ghanaians to transform their frustrations into constructive actions, stressing the importance of unity and collaboration to rebuild the nation.

Speaking to jubilant supporters on December 9, Mahama called for collective effort to restore the country’s progress and address its foundational challenges.

Grateful for the historic mandate, Mahama began his speech by thanking the Almighty God for what he described as a divinely orchestrated victory. He also praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his statesmanship in conceding defeat before the official results were announced by the Electoral Commission. Mahama noted that Bawumia’s early concession helped diffuse tensions and ensured a smoother electoral process.

The President-elect shared that he had received a congratulatory call from outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during which they agreed to inaugurate a joint transitional team by December 11 to facilitate a smooth handover of power.

Highlighting his victory as one of the most emphatic in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, Mahama emphasized that the mandate was a rejection of bad governance, corruption, and arrogance. He expressed gratitude to the electorate for their decisive action, calling it a call for change and a commitment to restoring good governance.

Mahama also praised the election of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Ghana’s first female Vice President, celebrating her leadership as a trailblazer for women in the country. He lauded her humility, decency, and dedication to breaking barriers, noting that she had opened the door for future generations of women to follow.

Looking forward, Mahama vowed to prioritize governance reforms and the well-being of every Ghanaian, committing to provide affordable housing, healthcare, and sustainable jobs. He emphasized the need for unity in tackling the nation’s economic and social challenges, stressing that “we want a Ghana that works for everyone, not just a privileged few.”

Addressing reports of vandalism in some areas, Mahama called for calm and urged Ghanaians to direct their frustrations into positive efforts for nation-building. “Let us be brief in our celebrations. The expectations of Ghanaians are high, and we cannot afford to fail them,” he said.

In closing, Mahama reiterated his commitment to serve all Ghanaians, regardless of their political affiliation, and expressed confidence that Ghana’s best days were ahead of it. “Together, we will achieve the Ghana of our hopes and dreams,” he said, looking forward to a united and prosperous future.