President-elect John Dramani Mahama Pledges to Build a Prosperous Ghana

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has vowed to build a prosperous Ghana that works for all, focusing on freedom, justice, accountability, and equal opportunities.

In a Christmas message shared across his social media platforms, Mahama expressed his gratitude to the Ghanaian people for placing their trust in him to lead the country for the next four years.

Mahama, who is set to be sworn in on January 7, 2025, for his second term, thanked the nation for their overwhelming endorsement in the 2024 elections, which saw the governing New Patriotic Party suffer a significant defeat. As he prepares to take office, Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the country’s challenges and fostering national unity.