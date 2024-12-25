President-Elect John Dramani Mahama Shares Christmas Message of Hope and Commitment to National Development

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has extended his warm Christmas greetings to Ghanaians, expressing a message of hope, gratitude, and dedication to the nation’s progress.

In a heartfelt message, Mahama reflected on the festive season as one of “hope and renewed inspiration” and thanked the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve as President and Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the values He exemplified, I want to thank you, the good people of Ghana, for bestowing upon me the opportunity to serve as your President,” Mahama said.

The incoming president reaffirmed his commitment to building a prosperous, democratic nation rooted in freedom, justice, accountability, and equal opportunities for all Ghanaians. “I remain determined to build a nation that works for all,” he emphasized, expressing optimism for Ghana’s future.

Concluding his message, Mahama wished all Ghanaians a joyous festive season, signing off with a heartfelt, “Merry Christmas!”

