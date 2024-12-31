President-elect John Dramani Mahama Urges NDC to Intensify Prayers for Ghana’s Challenges

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to increase their prayers following the party’s victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to party supporters, Mahama emphasized that, given the significant challenges facing the country, his administration will require divine wisdom and strength to navigate the road ahead.

In his address, Mahama encouraged NDC members to pray more fervently than they did during the campaign season. He underscored that, as the new government steps into power, the road to tackling Ghana’s issues will not be easy, but with God’s guidance, they would succeed.

“This is the time we need to pray harder than we did during the campaign for God to grant us the strength and wisdom to implement measures that will make Ghana a better place to live,” Mahama said. “All I will say is that it is finished; God has already done it.”

The President-elect also took the opportunity to highlight the obstacles that lie ahead, acknowledging that the current government has left a difficult situation for the incoming administration. However, he expressed unwavering confidence that divine intervention would guide him and his team through these challenges.

“The NPP government has set a trap for us,” Mahama remarked. “But we shall not be caught in that trap; we will escape unscathed. The Almighty God who granted us electoral victory will see us through the difficulties ahead until we achieve success.”

This call for spiritual support comes as Mahama prepares to take office in what promises to be a challenging period for the country, with economic and political hurdles to overcome. His statement reflects a mix of optimism and faith, emphasizing that the NDC will rely on both divine help and practical action to move the nation forward.