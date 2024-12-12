President-Elect John Dramani Mahama Warns Incoming Government Officials to Prioritize National Interest

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern reminder to those seeking positions in his forthcoming government, urging them to work in the best interests of Ghana.

Speaking on the challenges ahead, Mahama emphasized that while Ghanaians may be slow to react, they will ultimately hold their leaders accountable at the ballot box if they feel mistreated.

“Ghanaians are slow to react, but when they have had enough, they will punish you if you don’t work in their interest,” Mahama stated. “It’s not going to be business as usual; it is going to be hard work.”

The President-elect further underscored the difficulty of governance, warning that anyone unwilling to make sacrifices and work diligently for the country should reconsider joining the public sector.

“If you are not prepared to work hard and sacrifice for Ghana, then you better stay in the private sector,” Mahama advised, signaling that his administration will demand commitment and dedication to the nation’s progress.