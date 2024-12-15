President-Elect John Mahama Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Vows to Lead Ghana Toward Recovery

Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has candidly acknowledged the severe economic difficulties facing the country, emphasizing the tough journey ahead to restore the nation’s economic prosperity.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service held at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra on Sunday, December 15, Mahama expressed his determination to tackle these challenges with a combination of strategic planning, faith, and divine guidance.

“Our country is still in a very severe economic crisis,” Mahama stated. “It is going to take a lot of work to bring it back. It is going to be a very tough task to restore our economic prosperity, but I pray that the God who gave me this responsibility will give me the strength and the wisdom to handle it.”

The President-elect acknowledged that the road to recovery would require careful and strategic decisions, particularly in selecting the right individuals to assist in addressing Ghana’s economic issues. “I pray that God gives me the sense of discernment and wisdom to choose the right people to work in the best interest of the people of Ghana,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Mahama expressed unwavering faith in the country’s potential for recovery, declaring, “God’s favour is still on our dear country Ghana, and I know he will not forsake us.” His remarks reflect a commitment to both faith and practical action in navigating the economic hurdles that lie ahead.