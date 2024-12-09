President-elect John Mahama Acknowledges Outgoing President Akufo-Addo’s Gesture of Unity

In a significant moment reflecting Ghana’s democratic maturity, President-elect John Dramani Mahama revealed that outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had personally called to congratulate him following his victory in the December 7 presidential election.

In his first address to the nation after being declared president-elect, Mahama expressed gratitude for the gesture, which he described as pivotal in ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition of power.

“I received a call from President Nana Addo. He graciously extended his congratulations, and we had the opportunity to discuss the joint transitional team, which will begin its work as early as Wednesday, December 11,” Mahama said.

Mahama’s remarks underscored the respect and appreciation for the outgoing president’s role in upholding Ghana’s democratic principles and ensuring a peaceful handover of leadership. The exchange between the two leaders exemplifies Ghana’s ongoing commitment to democracy and peaceful governance.