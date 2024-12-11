President-Elect John Mahama Announces 2024 Transition Team

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has formally announced the members of his 2024 Transition Team, in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (ACT 845).

The team is tasked with facilitating the seamless and orderly transfer of power, ensuring that the transition from the outgoing administration to the incoming one proceeds efficiently.

The appointed members of the Joint Transition Team are as follows:

Hon. Julius Debrah – Co-Chairperson

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia – Member

Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – Member

Dr. Callistus Mahama – Member/Secretary to the Transition Team

Dr. Valerie Sawyer – Member

Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi – Member

Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson – Member

Hon. Mahama Ayariga – Member

Hon. Goosie Tanoh – Member

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Member

The team will work closely with representatives of the outgoing government to ensure that the transition is carried out smoothly and effectively, laying the foundation for the incoming administration.