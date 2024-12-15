President-elect John Mahama Assures Ghanaians of Free SHS Continuity and Enhancement

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has reassured Ghanaians that his administration will sustain and improve the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, describing it as a critical component of the nation’s education system.

In an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), Mahama affirmed that the Free SHS programme is “here to stay” and firmly refuted claims from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suggesting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would abolish it. “Nobody is going to scrap Free SHS,” Mahama said, dismissing such statements as “political talk and gimmickry.” He stressed that his government is fully committed to maintaining the policy, with a focus on securing dedicated funding to ensure its long-term success.

Mahama outlined plans to enhance the programme through more sustainable funding mechanisms, aiming to address challenges related to its implementation, such as infrastructure and resource constraints. He reiterated that education would remain a top priority under his leadership.

The Free SHS policy, initially introduced by the NPP, provides free secondary education to Ghanaian students and has been widely praised for expanding access to education, though it has also faced criticism over funding and infrastructure gaps. Mahama’s approach seeks to resolve these issues and improve the programme’s overall impact.