President-elect John Mahama Calls for Action Against Violence, Urges President Akufo-Addo to Intervene

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take decisive action against the ongoing violence perpetrated by some youth in the country, particularly against state institutions.

Mahama expressed concern over the reported attacks on key state entities, including the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

In his address to the nation on December 10, Mahama emphasized that although a transition period can create a sense of a power vacuum, it is essential that such unrest is not allowed to escalate. He pointed out that President Akufo-Addo remains in power until January 7, 2025, and must exercise his authority to prevent further lawlessness.

“These acts must cease immediately. The youth must channel their frustrations into productive enterprises. The intention may be good, but the manner in which it is being done is not right,” Mahama stated, urging those involved in the violence to stop their criminal activities.

Mahama further condemned the actions, stating, “Transitions create an impression of a vacuum of power that make some people act in their own parochial interest instead of national interest. I condemn that in no uncertain terms.” He called on the current government to deploy security forces to address the disturbances, underscoring that the situation must be handled swiftly and effectively to restore peace.

Mahama’s plea for President Akufo-Addo to act comes amid growing unrest following the recent election results, with Mahama advocating for calm, respect for the law, and a focus on the collective well-being of all Ghanaians.