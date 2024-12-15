President-Elect John Mahama Calls for Humility and Accountability Among Politicians Following NPP’s Loss

President-elect John Mahama has criticized the political class in Ghana for abusing the power entrusted to them by the electorate, emphasizing that arrogance and selfishness have increasingly defined the behavior of politicians.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Center in Accra, Mahama remarked that political leaders often forget that the power they hold is not theirs by right but is a temporary trust from the people.

“Since the inception of our democracy in 1992, we, the political elite, including myself, have grown in arrogance and selfishness. We have come to believe that the power we wield belongs to us, forgetting that it is God who gives us this power for a limited time,” Mahama stated.

Reflecting on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) crushing defeat in the December 7, 2024 elections, Mahama suggested that the loss should serve as a stark reminder to all politicians that the electorate has the ultimate power to reward or punish their leaders. He warned that if his government fails to deliver, he could face a similar fate.

“The loss of the NPP is a wake-up call to all political leaders, including myself, that the people hold the power,” Mahama said. “Just as the NPP is grappling with their defeat, we should all remember that the same power that has taken them down can be used to hold us accountable if we fail to serve the people.”

In a message to his supporters and potential appointees, Mahama made it clear that only those willing to serve Ghanaians with humility and dedication would be appointed to key positions in his government.

“I’ve been receiving numerous messages from people who are vying for various positions. Let me make it clear, if you are not prepared to serve with humility, modesty, and diligence, then stay where you are,” he said. “This will not be a walk in the park. The task ahead is to serve Ghanaians, not to seek personal gain.”

Mahama’s remarks underscore his commitment to humility and accountability as he prepares to take office again, following a decisive victory in the 2024 election.