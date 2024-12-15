President-elect John Mahama Emphasizes Humility and the Temporary Nature of Power

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has shared his belief that power should not define him, revealing that he remains grounded despite his electoral victory.

Reflecting on his experiences, Mahama acknowledged the transient nature of political power and emphasized that it is something that should never go to one’s head.

Speaking to congregants at the Ring Road Assemblies of God Church on December 15, 2024, Mahama expressed his understanding of the fleeting nature of power, drawing lessons from former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Recalling a moment from his past, Mahama described visiting Kufuor’s home after his own defeat in the 2016 elections. He noted how the once-bustling house was quiet, a stark contrast to the crowds that once surrounded Kufuor during his presidency.

Mahama explained that Kufuor advised him to remember that the people who surround you in times of power are often there because of your position, and not for who you truly are. This realization, Mahama said, shaped his perspective and approach to leadership.

“For me, these don’t get to my head. I know that all the praises and blessings you will be showered by people are temporary; it’s because of that word attached to your name—President. One day it will go and you’ll be with those who are…” he reflected, underscoring the humility he has cultivated since his return to office.

The President-elect’s remarks today echoed a message of self-awareness and leadership rooted in understanding the transient nature of power, with a focus on maintaining humility even as he embarks on his second term.