President-Elect John Mahama Makes Key Appointments Ahead of Inauguration

Ahead of his swearing-in as President of Ghana, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has announced several key appointments to fill crucial positions within his administration.

A statement signed by Felix Ofosu Kwakye revealed that Mahama has appointed Julius Debrah as his Chief of Staff. Debrah, who previously held various roles in Mahama’s administration, will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the presidency.

In other significant appointments, Dr. Calistus Mahama has been named Secretary to the President, a position that will see him handle the administrative affairs of the presidency. Prosper Douglas Bani has been appointed to lead the Interim Security Taskforce, with the responsibility of ensuring security coordination ahead of the new government’s operations.

Dr. Valerie Sawyer has been appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Government Affairs, while Goosie Tannoh will serve as the Presidential Advisor on 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, a newly established role aimed at boosting the nation’s economic prospects. Marietta Brew will also play a pivotal role as the President’s legal counsel.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, who has served as a spokesperson to Mahama in previous administrations, will continue in the role until a substantive appointment is made.

These appointments reflect Mahama’s preparations for his return to office, with a focus on assembling a strong team to address Ghana’s challenges and steer the country toward a more prosperous future.