President-Elect John Mahama Nominates Alban Bagbin as Speaker for 9th Parliament

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has officially instructed his Members of Parliament to nominate Alban Susana Bagbin as the Speaker for the 9th Parliament of Ghana.

This announcement was made in a statement signed by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Spokesperson for the Mahama transition team, ahead of the swearing-in of Members of Parliament on January 6, 2025.

The statement highlighted that Bagbin’s extensive experience in parliamentary leadership would serve to further strengthen Ghana’s legislative body. Alban Bagbin, who served as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, is seen as a seasoned figure in Ghana’s political landscape. His renomination signals the President-elect’s commitment to maintaining continuity in parliamentary leadership.