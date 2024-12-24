President-elect John Mahama Plans to Pursue Full-Time Farming After Politics

John Dramani Mahama, Ghana’s President-elect, has revealed his plans to transition into full-time farming once he steps away from politics.

During a recent visit to his Yapei and Busunu farms, Mahama spoke about his deep connection to agriculture, calling it his true passion. He emphasized that if not for his political career, he would have dedicated his life entirely to farming.

“Farming is my life. I love it. I am sure if I didn’t go into politics, I would be a full-time farmer. In any case, when I retire after this stint, of course, I am going to go into full-time farming,” Mahama said.

He also jokingly added that those wishing to see him after his retirement would have to visit him on his farm, underscoring his commitment to agriculture as his post-political calling.