President-elect John Mahama Pledges to Build an Inclusive and Prosperous Government

In his first address following his declaration as the winner of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election, President-elect John Dramani Mahama assured Ghanaians of his unwavering dedication to building a government that embodies the aspirations and dreams of the people.

Expressing deep gratitude to the citizens for their trust, Mahama outlined his vision for a unified, developed, and prosperous Ghana, stressing that his administration would work diligently to meet the needs of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

“I will assemble and lead a government that truly reflects the hopes and dreams of every Ghanaian,” Mahama declared. “This victory is for all of us, and together, we will build a future that is inclusive, progressive, and prosperous.”

He called on the nation to come together in support of the democratic process as Ghana transitions into a new chapter of leadership. The president-elect also reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability, and policies that will uplift the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, underscoring the need for collective efforts in shaping the country’s future.