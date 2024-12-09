President-elect John Mahama Pledges to Build an Inclusive and Prosperous Government

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama

In his first address following his declaration as the winner of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election, President-elect John Dramani Mahama assured Ghanaians of his unwavering dedication to building a government that embodies the aspirations and dreams of the people.

Expressing deep gratitude to the citizens for their trust, Mahama outlined his vision for a unified, developed, and prosperous Ghana, stressing that his administration would work diligently to meet the needs of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

“I will assemble and lead a government that truly reflects the hopes and dreams of every Ghanaian,” Mahama declared. “This victory is for all of us, and together, we will build a future that is inclusive, progressive, and prosperous.”

He called on the nation to come together in support of the democratic process as Ghana transitions into a new chapter of leadership. The president-elect also reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability, and policies that will uplift the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, underscoring the need for collective efforts in shaping the country’s future.

