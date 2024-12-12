President-Elect John Mahama Pledges to Build Consensus with NPP Minority in Parliament

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that his administration will not misuse the National Democratic Congress (NDC) majority in Parliament.

He emphasized the importance of working with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) minority to foster unity and build consensus on key national issues.

Speaking at his office in Accra on Thursday, December 12, Mahama stated, “We are not going to misuse the Majority we have. We will consult with the Minority to build consensus in the interest of this country.” His remarks come after the NDC’s victory in the December 7, 2024 general elections, marking Mahama’s return to the presidency after eight years in opposition.

The transition process between the outgoing Akufo-Addo government and Mahama’s incoming administration has already begun. On Wednesday, December 11, the Joint Transition Team was inaugurated at the Accra International Conference Centre. The brief ceremony saw President Akufo-Addo handing over the transition notes to President-elect Mahama, offering his full support for a smooth transfer of power. “I like to assure both of them (President-elect and Vice President-elect) of the full support of my government and myself for an effective transition and wish them luck and God’s blessing in the discharge of their high responsibilities,” President Akufo-Addo remarked.

Under the Presidential Transition Act of 2012 (Act 845), the transition process is guided by a legal framework designed to ensure an orderly and transparent handover of power. In his speech, Mahama expressed confidence in the competence of the members of the Joint Transition Team, and emphasized the importance of working within the law to fulfill the will of the Ghanaian people as expressed in the election.

“We pray that the members of the joint transitional team will work within the confines of the law to fulfill the wishes of the Ghanaian people as expressed on the December 7,” Mahama stated. He also urged the nation to be guided by the spirit of the Presidential Transition Act to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, highlighting the shared responsibility of all Ghanaians regardless of political affiliation. “We may belong to different political parties, but we all belong to one Ghana,” Mahama concluded.