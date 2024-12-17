President-elect John Mahama Prioritizes Bawku Conflict Resolution Amid Rising Security Concerns

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has identified the ongoing conflict in Bawku as one of his top priorities when he assumes office on January 7, 2025.

He expressed deep concern over the volatility in the region, especially given its proximity to areas affected by terrorist activities, which he believes poses a significant security threat to Ghana.

In a statement to the media at his office, Mahama emphasized the urgency of addressing the conflict in Bawku, stating that the issue is not only a matter of internal stability but also national security. He noted that under the previous administration, peace had been maintained in Bawku, but lapses in security had contributed to the current unrest.

“Bawku is going to be one of the major issues we confront. We had managed to maintain the peace until this government came, and some security lapses led to what has happened,” Mahama said. “One of the things we are going to do is to address this issue as quickly as possible.”

Mahama highlighted the particular sensitivity of Bawku’s situation due to its proximity to terrorist hotspots across the border. “Bawku is particularly sensitive because of the external terrorist threats. If there is any likely incursion, the unstable nature in Bawku will create grounds for penetration,” he explained.

The President-elect reaffirmed his commitment to finding a peaceful resolution, focusing on dialogue and reconciliation between the two opposing groups in the area. He stressed the importance of unity, stating that “nobody benefits from conflict.” Mahama also pointed out the negative impact the ongoing tensions have had on local businesses, affecting both Maprusi and Kusal enterprises. He noted that peace is essential for restoring economic stability and allowing residents to resume their livelihoods.

In his first security briefing since his election, Mahama confirmed that the situation in Bawku had been discussed, and he reiterated that addressing the conflict would be a priority in his administration.