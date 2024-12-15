President-elect John Mahama Reaffirms Commitment to Free SHS Policy

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining Ghana’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, rejecting claims that his administration would abolish it.

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), Mahama dismissed these allegations, primarily circulated by New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials during the election campaign, as political propaganda.

“Free SHS has come to stay, and it is not going anywhere,” Mahama declared. “Nobody is going to scrap Free SHS. What was said was political talk and gimmickry. We are going to maintain it. What we are going to do is get dedicated funding for it.”

The Free SHS programme, introduced in 2017 under the Akufo-Addo administration, provides free tuition, boarding, and meals for students in public senior high schools. This initiative has enabled many Ghanaian youth, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, to access secondary education.

However, the policy has faced significant challenges, including overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastructure, and delayed funding, which have impacted its quality and implementation. Mahama expressed his intention to preserve the benefits of Free SHS while addressing these concerns. His vision includes securing reliable funding to overcome financial constraints and improve the quality of education under the programme.

Mahama’s firm stance on Free SHS resonated with many Ghanaians, especially those concerned about educational access and equity. His victory in the December 7 elections, in which he secured 6,328,397 votes (56.55% of the valid votes), was a decisive affirmation of his campaign message. He defeated his main rival, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, who received 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).

This victory marks Mahama’s return to the presidency, after previously serving from 2012 to 2017. His campaign focused on economic restoration, combating corruption, and enhancing social programmes like education and healthcare.

The Free SHS policy was a point of contention during the election, with the NPP warning that Mahama would dismantle it if elected. Mahama’s firm rebuttal aims to reassure Ghanaians, particularly parents and students who have benefited from the policy. The President-elect has pledged to collaborate with education stakeholders to review and refine the policy, ensuring its sustainable and effective implementation.