President-Elect John Mahama Reflects on Election Outcome and Calls for Governance Reforms

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has emphasized that the 2024 election results, while historic, highlight Ghanaians’ low tolerance for bad governance, especially the type seen over the past eight years.

He remarked that the mandate given to him and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) carries with it the responsibility to meet the expectations of the people or face the consequences of failure.

In his address to the nation following his victory, Mahama acknowledged the immense task ahead and the urgent need to rebuild trust between citizens and elected officials. “My brothers and sisters, there is much to do to salvage our country and reset it. We have to start with the resetting of the relationship between citizens and elected officials. We must never forget that the people of Ghana have chosen us to represent their wishes and best interest,” Mahama stated.

He highlighted that his administration would initiate crucial governance reforms, which may include strict measures, in order to restore Ghana to its former glory. “We will be initiating important governance reforms and sometimes initiate severe measures in the next four years to reset our nation and bring it back on track as the black star of Africa,” he added.

Mahama also urged his supporters to keep their celebrations brief, emphasizing the weight of the work ahead. He reminded them that the expectations of Ghanaians are high, and his government and party cannot afford to fail in meeting those expectations.

On December 9, 2024, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, officially declared Mahama the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election, with 56.55% of the total valid votes. Although results from nine constituencies were still pending due to disruptions at collation centers, the EC Chair explained that even if all the outstanding votes went to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the closest contender, Mahama would still have secured the victory.

“I have the singular honour as the Returning Officer of the 2024 Presidential Election to declare His Excellency John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election and the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana, with a total percentage of 56.55%. Congratulations, Sir. It is finished!” Jean Mensa declared.