President-Elect John Mahama Reflects on NPP’s Loss and Pledges Accountability in His Second Term

President-elect John Mahama has pledged to take lessons from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) substantial defeat in the recent presidential election, warning that the same fate could await his government if it fails to serve the people effectively.

In a thanksgiving speech at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Center in Accra on December 15, 2024, Mahama emphasized that his victory underscores a crucial lesson: power ultimately belongs to the people, not politicians. He stated that Ghanaians have the power to hold leaders accountable and would not hesitate to bring down any government that fails them.

“Just as our colleagues in the NPP might be feeling very pained by their loss, it should serve as a lesson to those of us coming to government,” Mahama said. “The same stick that Takyi has been beaten with, the Ghanaian people are reserving it for Baah,” he added, referring to the NPP’s defeat.

He warned that when the people have had enough, they will assert their power and remind leaders that the authority they wield is a gift from God, given only temporarily.

Mahama also expressed concerns about the political class in Ghana, highlighting how arrogance and selfishness have come to define politicians’ behavior. He noted that many leaders have forgotten that their power is not theirs by right, but granted by the people.

“We’ve practiced democracy since 1992, and over time, political elites, including myself, whom God has given the opportunity to lead this country, have grown in arrogance and selfishness. We have believed that the power we wielded over the people belonged to us, forgetting that it was God who gave it to us temporarily,” Mahama remarked.

The President-elect’s comments reflect a commitment to humility and accountability as he prepares to assume office again, following a decisive victory in the 2024 election.