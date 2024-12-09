President-elect John Mahama Thanks God and Family in First Address After Election Victory

President-elect John Dramani Mahama expressed profound gratitude to God for his victory in the 2024 presidential election, acknowledging the divine guidance he believes has been central to his journey.

In his first address to the nation following the official declaration of the results, Mahama described how God has proven Himself mightily in his life, a sentiment he could not disprove.

“I thank God for preparing a table before me in the presence of my enemies. We are all acquainted with this Bible verse, anointing my head with oil and making my cup runneth over,” Mahama said, while expressing heartfelt thanks to his family. He particularly acknowledged his wife, Lordina Mahama, and their children for their unwavering support during challenging times. “I give thanks to my family, my children, my siblings, and all my extended family for standing by me through all these difficult times when victory and success seemed out of sight.”

The President-elect also paid tribute to his Vice President-elect, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, for her groundbreaking role in Ghana’s political history as the first female vice president. Mahama commended her for her decency, humility, and sense of responsibility, noting that her leadership has opened doors for women across the country. “Naana, your decency, your humility, and your sense of responsibility are overwhelming. You’ve not only opened the door but continue to keep it open for other women,” Mahama said.

He further added that Opoku-Agyemang’s victory symbolizes a new era, celebrating the fact that Ghana has made history by electing its first female vice president.

Mahama also confirmed that he will meet with outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 11, 2024, at the Jubilee House to discuss the transition process and ensure a smooth handover of power.