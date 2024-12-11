President-elect John Mahama Urges Halt to Violence Against State Institutions

In a statement made on December 10, President-elect John Dramani Mahama condemned the recent attacks on state institutions by individuals claiming to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

These incidents, which targeted organizations such as the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), have raised concerns over lawlessness and disorder following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mahama called for an immediate cessation of these violent acts, urging the perpetrators to redirect their frustrations into constructive and peaceful actions. He acknowledged that while the intentions behind such actions may stem from political fervor, the methods used are inappropriate and harmful.

“These acts must cease immediately. The youth must channel their frustrations into productive enterprises. The intention may be good, but the manner in which it is being done is not right,” Mahama stated.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining order during the transition period, Mahama noted that transitions can sometimes create a sense of a power vacuum, leading some to take the law into their own hands. However, he reminded the public that the current government remains in charge until the official transfer of power and urged security forces to take decisive action against the ongoing disturbances.

His remarks come amid reports of growing unrest and tension following the election results, with the President-elect calling for peace, respect for the rule of law, and a focus on national development.