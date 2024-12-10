President-elect Mahama Accuses Akufo-Addo Administration of Economic Challenges, Calls for Unity

In his first address as president-elect, John Dramani Mahama has sharply criticized the outgoing administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing it of leading Ghana into severe economic difficulties.

Mahama emphasized the tough road ahead for his incoming government, as he pledges to implement crucial governance reforms aimed at tackling the nation’s pressing issues.

“We should not forget the people of Ghana,” Mahama stated, passionately calling for unity as he outlined his administration’s commitment to governance reforms. “The journey is not going to be easy because the outgoing government has plunged the nation into an abyss,” he added, highlighting the challenges his team will face in addressing the economic crisis.

At the same time, Mahama underscored the importance of unity and collaboration, reminding Ghanaians that “the one we serve is Mother Ghana.” His remarks aimed at fostering a sense of national togetherness, as his administration prepares for the complex task of rebuilding the country’s economy.

President Akufo-Addo Congratulates Mahama and Commits to Smooth Transition

In a gesture of goodwill following Mahama’s victory, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has formally congratulated him and reiterated his commitment to a smooth transfer of power. This follows the Electoral Commission’s official declaration of Mahama as the winner of the December 7, 2024 Presidential Election.

A statement from the Communications Directorate at Jubilee House conveyed President Akufo-Addo’s support for a peaceful transition, stating that he looks forward to working with Mahama and his team to ensure a seamless transfer of power by January 7, 2025. The President also praised the Electoral Commission and the Ghanaian people for their role in conducting a credible and peaceful election, which he said reflected the strength of Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Akufo-Addo’s call for unity and cooperation was further emphasized in his statement, urging Ghanaians to come together and consolidate the nation’s democracy and the rule of law. In an act of cooperation, Akufo-Addo has invited Mahama to Jubilee House on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to begin the transition process.

The statement concluded with a prayer for the continued blessings of the country, urging citizens to rally behind efforts to strengthen Ghana and further solidify its position as a democratic leader on the African continent.

This moment of political unity is being hailed as a testament to Ghana’s commitment to democratic values and peaceful leadership transitions.