President-Elect Mahama Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Calls for Divine Guidance

Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has candidly acknowledged the significant economic challenges the country faces, stressing the monumental effort needed to restore prosperity.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service at the Assemblies of God Church in Accra on Sunday, Mahama recognized the tough road ahead, affirming his dedication to confronting the economic crisis with resolve. He emphasized the importance of divine guidance in navigating these difficulties.

“I can confirm that our country is still in a very severe economic crisis, and it is going to take a lot of work to bring it back. It is going to be a very tough task to restore our economic prosperity, but I pray that the God who gave me this responsibility will give me the strength and the wisdom to handle it,” Mahama said.

He expressed confidence that God’s wisdom would guide him in making the right decisions and surrounding himself with the right people to lead the country toward recovery.

“I pray that God gives me the sense of discernment and wisdom to choose the right people to work in the best interest of the people of Ghana,” he added.

Mahama also reassured Ghanaians of his belief in God’s continued favour upon the nation, assuring that the country would not be abandoned in its time of need.

“God’s favour is still on our dear country Ghana, and I know he will not forsake us,” Mahama declared, offering hope and encouragement to the nation as he prepares to take on the weighty task of leadership.