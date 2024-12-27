President-Elect Mahama Calls for Continued Prayers Amid Economic Challenges

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has appealed to chiefs and imams across the country to persist in their prayers for him, emphasizing that this is a critical time for both him and the nation as they face significant challenges ahead.

Speaking to the Yagbonwura, Mahama expressed his belief that the prayers of the nation’s traditional and religious leaders are crucial in navigating the difficulties Ghana is currently experiencing. “This is the time we need the prayers the most so that we can look after Ghana,” Mahama stated, acknowledging the prevailing economic crisis and hardship faced by the people.

He highlighted the urgent need for collective effort to restore the country’s economic stability and create prosperity for all citizens. “We all know our economy is in crisis, there is hardship in the land so that we can work hard to turn our fortunes around and create prosperity and dignity for all Ghana’s people,” he added.

Mahama also shared his personal commitment to seeking divine guidance, praying for the wisdom to make sound decisions in selecting the right team to help lead the country toward a brighter future. “I am praying that God gives me the sense of discernment to be able to choose the right people to govern with to create economic prosperity for the people of Ghana,” he said.