President-elect Mahama Calls for Urgent Reforms in Ghana’s Energy Sector, Warns of Economic Instability

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has raised serious concerns about the state of Ghana’s energy sector, warning that urgent reforms are needed to prevent it from collapsing and undermining the nation’s economic stability.

During a courtesy call by Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, in Accra on Thursday, December 19, Mahama emphasized the critical need for immediate intervention in the sector. “The energy sector needs urgent surgery; otherwise, it can collapse everything,” he stated.

Mahama highlighted the significant debt burden in the energy sector, particularly the $2.5 billion owed to power producers, which he believes threatens the country’s economic recovery. “You have a $2.5 billion debt, your bailout is only $3 billion, and so $2.5 billion sitting and breathing, and you say the economy is turning around,” he remarked, criticizing the outgoing administration’s portrayal of economic progress.

He warned that without addressing the debt issue, any positive economic strides could be undone, describing the current government’s optimistic outlook as misleading. “That alone can crush everything that has been done,” Mahama said.

As part of his administration’s plans, Mahama pledged to prioritize reforms in the energy sector, aiming to improve efficiency, sustainability, and reliability in power supply across the country. Recent power outages and load shedding have raised questions about the sector’s stability, and Mahama’s team plans to tackle the underlying issues.

Additionally, Mahama assured the public of his administration’s commitment to transparency. “We are going to open the books when we come and let Ghanaians know what the true situation is. Because if Ghanaians understand what the true situation is, then they will understand some of the measures we will have to take to bring things back,” he said.

With the energy sector facing mounting challenges, Mahama’s administration has vowed to take decisive action to restore stability and pave the way for long-term economic growth.