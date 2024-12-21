President-Elect Mahama Claims NPP’s 2024 Defeat Was Inevitable Due to Disconnect with Ghanaians

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has asserted that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 election was the easiest to predict, emphasizing that it was clear from the beginning that the party had lost.

According to Mahama, the NPP’s belief that they would win reflected their failure to grasp the reality of the situation and the dissatisfaction among Ghanaians.

Mahama suggested that the NPP did not adequately respond to the growing grievances of the public under the current administration, which contributed to their eventual defeat. He pointed to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s comments expressing disappointment over their loss, noting that such sentiments further highlighted the NPP’s disconnection from the country’s reality.

“Their failure to understand the public mood, and their lack of responsiveness to complaints, led to this predictable outcome,” Mahama stated. “When Bawumia said they thought they were going to win because of their hard work, it only confirmed that they were out of touch with the real concerns of Ghanaians.”

Mahama argued that the lack of internal democracy within the NPP and their inability to acknowledge the dissatisfaction of the electorate made the 2024 election loss unavoidable.