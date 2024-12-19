President-elect Mahama Clarifies Role of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Team

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has sought to clarify the function of the newly formed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, emphasizing that it will not be responsible for directly investigating individuals.

Mahama explained that the team’s primary role is to gather and compile information on alleged corruption and financial misconduct and pass this information on to the relevant state bodies for further action.

In a statement on Thursday, December 19, Mahama addressed confusion surrounding the team’s responsibilities. He explained that the public has been sending various pieces of information regarding alleged corruption, and ORAL would serve as a focal point for receiving this evidence. “We want a focal point where all the evidence can be directed so that they can assemble the evidence once we come into office,” Mahama clarified.

He assured the public that ORAL’s role is purely informational, stating, “ORAL is not going to be investigating people; it is going to gather evidence and pass on the evidence to the institutions that are supposed to do that kind of work.” He further clarified that the team would not expect any payment for their work, and there is no budget associated with it.

Despite these clarifications, some critics, such as governance expert Kwasi Yirenkyi, have raised concerns about the need for the ORAL team. Yirenkyi argued that existing state institutions, including the Attorney-General’s Department, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), already have the mandate and resources to handle the functions of evidence gathering and prosecution. He questioned who would act on the evidence gathered by ORAL, suggesting that the state bodies mentioned above would need to take action anyway.

The ORAL team was formed as part of Mahama’s commitment to recovering assets linked to corruption and holding those responsible accountable. The team comprises notable figures, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Chairman), former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, lawyer Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to the President-elect, has also stressed the new government’s firm stance on addressing corruption. Speaking in early December, she warned individuals implicated in corruption under the outgoing NPP administration to prepare for legal action. Mogtari reiterated Mahama’s commitment to economic recovery, improving financial management, and addressing pressing issues like hunger and stalled infrastructure projects.

Mahama’s team has also committed to reviving the economy, particularly focusing on paying outstanding debts, such as the money owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which has contributed to power shortages. Mogtari criticized the current government’s lack of action on several issues, including stalled road projects and ongoing corruption.