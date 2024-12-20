President-Elect Mahama Criticizes Outgoing Government for US$2.5 Billion Energy Debt

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has highlighted the significant energy challenges facing Ghana, revealing that the outgoing government has left behind a massive $2.5 billion debt in the sector.

Addressing the inherited issues, Mahama pointed out that although the government managed to keep the lights on, it did so at a considerable cost, accruing substantial debt without addressing underlying systemic problems.

Mahama criticized the government’s failure to settle outstanding debts to energy suppliers, opting instead to allocate funds to other sectors deemed more urgent. He raised concerns over the financial losses incurred by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), blaming poor governance decisions for exacerbating the crisis.

“Instead of paying off the debts owed to energy suppliers, the government chose to spend money on importing crude oil,” Mahama stated. He argued that the government’s priority should have been investing in the country’s abundant upstream gas reserves rather than relying on imported crude. By developing these resources, he suggested, Ghana could have significantly reduced its energy costs and saved billions of dollars annually.

However, Mahama lamented that the government’s actions have driven out key upstream players in the sector. “The government’s mismanagement has pushed companies like X-Mobile out of the country, while others like Hesfield (which became AKA) have remained redundant for years. Talo, despite its discoveries, has struggled to get the necessary support to boost production, as the government has instead focused on unnecessary arbitration over taxes,” Mahama said. He added that this mismanagement had resulted in a dramatic decline in gas production, further worsening the country’s energy crisis.

Mahama’s remarks underscore the challenges the incoming administration will face in managing the energy sector and addressing the growing debt burden.