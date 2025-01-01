President-Elect Mahama Expresses Concern Over Declining Trust in Democracy Among Ghana’s Youth

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has raised alarm over the growing disillusionment with democracy among Ghana’s youth, noting that many young people no longer see it as the most effective system of governance.

According to Mahama, this sentiment stems from the lack of opportunities available to the youth, who feel excluded from the benefits of democratic governance.

Speaking at the Assemblies of God Church in Tamale, Mahama emphasized the need for collective efforts to restore the trust that the youth have lost in democracy. He called for a renewed sense of selflessness and commitment to ensuring that democracy works for the people, especially for the younger generation who are vital to the country’s future.

“We need to be selfless so that we can gain back the trust of our young people that democracy indeed worked,” Mahama stated. He reflected on the significance of the Fourth Republic, which marks 32 years since its inception in 1993. Despite being the most enduring republic in Ghana’s history, Mahama noted that many young people still feel that the country is not delivering opportunities for them.

As the nation prepares for the January 7th celebrations, which will include Mahama taking center stage at Independence Square, he stressed that the occasion should symbolize unity. “Even though I will be the center of attraction, lifting that sword, sitting on that chair, it is all of us lifting that sword,” Mahama added. He concluded with a hopeful prayer for Ghana’s continued greatness and strength, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in restoring the youth’s faith in the democratic system.