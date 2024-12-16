President-elect Mahama Faces High Expectations as Ghana Prepares for New Leadership

Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has warned his supporters not to become overly jubilant about the recent defeat of the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing that the expectations placed on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be just as high.

In a recent meeting with the Ghana Pentecostal & Charismatic Council, Mahama acknowledged that Ghanaians hold the NDC to a higher standard and expect the party to govern with the same scrutiny that was applied to the NPP during their tenure.

“We should not be too happy about the defeat of the NPP because Ghanaians are measuring us with the same yardstick,” Mahama said. “Ghanaians have always held the NDC to a higher standard because we are a social democracy, and they are a property-owning democracy.”

The comments highlight the immense pressure on Mahama’s incoming administration, with significant expectations looming over his leadership. Ningo-Prampram lawmaker Samuel Nartey George, who was re-elected in the 2024 polls, remarked that divine guidance would be needed for Mahama to navigate the challenges ahead. Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, George emphasized that the NDC’s victory brought with it a heavy responsibility to serve the people, warning that the expectations are immense.

“Only God can guide him to lead this country right, given the colossal mess and the gargantuan damage we are inheriting,” George said, referring to the difficult circumstances Mahama’s government will inherit from the outgoing administration.

Meanwhile, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convener of the Fix the Country Movement, urged Mahama to prioritize constitutional reforms and accountability. He stressed that the current political mandate offers a unique opportunity to address key issues in Ghana’s democracy, with no concerns about re-election. In a post on Facebook, Barker-Vormawor called the mandate a “call for probity and accountability” and a chance to build a lasting legacy for Ghana.

“Mahama got 56 percent of the popular vote. 14 out of 16 regions. 68 percent of the military vote. And 80 percent of the police vote,” Barker-Vormawor wrote, adding that with such a resounding victory, Mahama has a historic chance to implement meaningful change.

In response to the historic election win, Mahama has stated that his administration will engage with the international community, including the United Nations, to ensure that his promises to the Ghanaian people are fulfilled. Speaking with United Nations Resident Coordinator Charles Abani, Mahama acknowledged the importance of consulting with global partners like the World Bank and the IMF to address pressing issues such as Ghana’s debt repayments.

“We need to look at what the reality is in terms of sitting together and seeing what the way forward is,” Mahama said, emphasizing the need to focus on sustainable solutions to the nation’s financial challenges. He also addressed concerns related to food security, noting the erratic rainfall patterns in recent years and the potential challenges in the availability of food.

Despite the challenges ahead, Mahama remains optimistic about the future. He expressed a desire to work closely with the UN and other international agencies to address the country’s pressing issues, including economic recovery and food security.

“I don’t kid myself that it is going to be an easy task,” Mahama conceded, acknowledging the weight of the public’s expectations. “I anticipated that we were going to win, but I didn’t anticipate the margin by which we were going to win. That’s an indication that Ghanaians have very high expectations. In managing those expectations, I am trying to work as quickly as possible to meet them.”

As Mahama prepares to take office, his leadership will be scrutinized closely by both Ghanaians and the international community, with hopes high for a positive change after a decade of NPP governance. The coming years will prove critical in shaping Ghana’s political, economic, and social landscape.