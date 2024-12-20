President-elect Mahama Launches Interactive Platforms to Combat Corruption

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has launched new interactive platforms designed to combat corruption, as part of his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The initiative, announced in a press statement by the Mahama Transition Team on December 20, 2024, aims to provide the public with secure channels to report suspected acts of corruption.

As part of the effort, the Anti-Corruption Preparatory Team has introduced a toll-free number, 0800 900 111, as well as a dedicated website, www.oralgh.org, and an email address, public@oralgh.org. These platforms are designed to encourage public participation and enhance transparency in tackling corruption.

The Transition Team assured the public that any information shared through these channels would be handled with the utmost discretion, ensuring swift and effective action. The announcement highlights the administration’s focus on strengthening governance and ensuring accountability.

This initiative aligns with Mahama’s long-standing commitment to fighting corruption, a key priority throughout his political career. The Transition Team has called on citizens to actively contribute by sharing credible information, helping to foster a just and fair society.