President-elect Mahama Outlines Economic Strategies to Stabilize Ghana’s Economy and Attract Investment

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has laid out a comprehensive plan to stabilize Ghana’s economy, reduce inefficiencies, and attract foreign investment, as he prepares to take office.

Speaking to the nation, Mahama stressed that his administration’s top priority will be economic stabilization through strategic measures aimed at rationalizing taxes, reducing waste, and improving the country’s business climate.

“The priority is to stabilize the economy, reduce waste, and rationalize taxes because Ghana is gradually becoming an expensive place to do business,” Mahama said.

He emphasized the need to create a transparent and investor-friendly environment, which he believes will stimulate economic growth and generate job opportunities, particularly for the youth.

“The government cannot employ everyone in a country of over 30 million people. Currently, the number of people on the government payroll is not even up to one million. This is why it’s critical to make the market attractive to the international business community,” Mahama explained.

While recognizing the public sector’s limitations in addressing the country’s unemployment challenge, Mahama placed greater emphasis on the private sector as a key solution. “It’s obvious the public sector cannot employ everyone, but the private sector can. Therefore, we need to assist the private sector—not just through lip service but with real support,” he asserted.

Additionally, Mahama highlighted the pivotal role of agriculture and agri-business in driving economic growth and creating employment. “Growing the agriculture and agri-business sectors will create significant employment opportunities. My government will focus on channeling resources and attention to help develop these sectors,” he concluded.