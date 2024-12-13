President-Elect Mahama Pledges Investigation into Election-Related Deaths

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has vowed to launch an investigation into the deaths linked to the 2024 elections if outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not take action before the end of his term.

The promise was made on Thursday during a courtesy visit from Mr. Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, who came to congratulate Mahama on his victory in the December 7 general election.

“We will investigate the deaths, and no one will have the impetus to commit such crimes in the future,” President-elect Mahama stated, expressing his commitment to addressing election-related violence. He also reiterated that his administration would thoroughly examine the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, as well as the killings that took place during the 2020 elections. Mahama promised that victims would receive compensation and those responsible would be held accountable.

In his remarks, Ambassador Razaaly extended his congratulations to Mahama for his electoral success and also praised Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, recognizing her historic achievement as the first woman to assume the office of Vice President in Ghana.