President-Elect Mahama Raises Concerns Over Outgoing Administration’s Last-Minute Decisions

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has expressed concerns over last-minute recruitments and substantial contract payments made by the outgoing administration, which he believes could create significant liabilities for his incoming government.

Speaking in Accra on Friday, Mahama revealed that he had instructed his Presidential Transition Team to look into these issues, which he described as potential challenges for the new administration. His comments were made during a meeting with Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, who had visited to offer her congratulations following his victory in the December 7 elections.

Mahama highlighted the irregularities he had observed during the transition process, specifically pointing out that some government agencies appeared to be rushing to finalize contracts and make mass recruitments at the last minute. He noted that these actions could potentially bind the incoming government to commitments that might not align with its priorities.

“These last-minute decisions, including mass recruitments and contract signings, could create significant liabilities for the incoming government,” President-elect Mahama said. “I’ve instructed the Joint Presidential Transition Team to thoroughly examine these matters and take appropriate action to safeguard the interests of the incoming administration.”

In his address, Mahama also discussed his plans for Ghana’s economic recovery, emphasizing the need for urgent reforms in the country’s energy sector, which he described as crucial to the nation’s broader recovery efforts.

“If we do not do something about the energy sector, it could crash everything that we’re doing,” he stated, underlining the importance of technical assistance and resource mobilization to stabilize and restructure the sector.

Additionally, President-elect Mahama outlined his strategy to strengthen both multilateral and bilateral partnerships to help restore economic stability and create more job opportunities for Ghana’s youth.

Mahama also expressed optimism about enhancing Ghana’s historic ties with the United Kingdom. He recognized the UK as a key partner in Ghana’s development and emphasized the importance of continuing economic cooperation between the two nations. Madam Harriet Thompson commended Mahama’s conciliatory approach following his electoral victory and praised outgoing Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his gracious concession. She assured Mahama of the UK’s continued support for Ghana, particularly in areas of development.

As the transition period progresses, Mahama reassured the Ghanaian people that his administration would focus on delivering economic growth, stabilizing key sectors, and deepening international partnerships. He expressed gratitude to the UK for its support during the 2024 general elections and reiterated his commitment to ensuring Ghana’s development trajectory is enhanced through stronger international cooperation.