President-elect Mahama Reflects on Isolation After 2016 Election Defeat

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has opened up about the sense of isolation he faced following his loss in the 2016 elections.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service at the Ring Road Assemblies of God Church, Mahama shared personal anecdotes about how his life drastically changed after his defeat.

He recalled how the Christmas hampers that once flooded his home ceased to arrive, and the many visitors who used to crowd his entrance disappeared. Reflecting on the change, Mahama recounted an encounter with former President John Agyekum Kufuor during a visit to his residence after the 2012 elections.

“I remember visiting H.E. Kufuor at his home after winning the 2012 elections,” Mahama said. “It was striking how quiet his house was compared to the bustling crowds that once gathered there during his presidency. During Christmas or Muslim festivals, there would be sheep and cows brought to him as gifts. But this time, everything was silent.”

Mahama continued: “I asked him, ‘Why is it so quiet here?’ He replied, ‘John, take note of this: people only come to you when you hold a position. When you leave office, your house will be as quiet as mine.’ And indeed, after I lost in 2016, the hampers stopped coming, and the people who once queued at my door vanished,” he said, drawing laughter from the congregation.

Reflecting on these lessons, Mahama shared how they have shaped his view of power. “I’ve come to understand that the same people who applaud you today may not stay when the title ‘President’ is no longer attached to your name,” he concluded.