President-elect Mahama Thanks Bawumia for Conceding Defeat and Discusses Transition Plans

In his acceptance speech following the official declaration of the 2024 presidential election results, President-elect John Dramani Mahama expressed gratitude towards Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat before the formal announcement by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mahama acknowledged that Bawumia’s early concession helped diffuse tensions that often accompany election results, stating, “I would like to thank Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his statesmanship in conceding the elections long before the declaration of the results by the Electoral Commission. This concession largely diffused the tension that is characteristic of elections such as this.”

The former president also revealed that President Akufo-Addo had personally called to congratulate him on his victory. During their conversation, they discussed the upcoming transition process, agreeing to inaugurate a joint transitional team by Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to a smooth transition of power and thanked Ghanaians for re-electing him, pledging to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.