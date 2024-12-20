President-Elect Mahama Urges Electoral Commission to Uphold Fairness in Handling Outstanding Constituency Results

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to apply the rules of the game fairly as it handles the results of the nine outstanding constituencies from the 2024 elections.

Speaking to African ambassadors and high commissioners on Friday, December 20, Mahama emphasized that the EC should not shift the goalposts when it suits them.

Mahama’s comments come amid the EC’s announcement that it was unable to uphold the declaration of parliamentary results in these nine constituencies due to claims that the results were made under duress. The affected constituencies include Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, Techiman South, and Dome-Kwabenya.

“You cannot change the rules when it suits you and apply different rules when different circumstances exist,” Mahama stated. He pointed to the case of Techiman South in the 2020 elections, where the EC had declared that any disputes should be addressed in court rather than through the commission’s intervention.

In particular, Mahama referred to the chaos during the Techiman South collation, where soldiers were present and allegations of duress were raised. Despite calls for a re-collation, the EC had previously ruled that disputes should be resolved through the judiciary. He reiterated that the same principle should apply in the current situation, with the EC upholding a consistent approach, regardless of political circumstances.

Mahama’s remarks came after EC Chairperson Jean Mensa stated that the commission would not uphold results that were declared under threat or duress. She assured that the remaining constituencies would undergo proper due process.

In her December 19 press conference, Mensa confirmed that the declarations made in these constituencies were considered illegal because they were made under duress. She also appealed to both the outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo and the incoming President Mahama to ensure adequate security for EC officials during the finalization of the election process.

Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered the EC to proceed with the recollation of results for the Ablekuma North and Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituencies, despite previous declarations. Parliamentary candidates from both the NDC and NPP had filed a writ seeking fresh elections in these constituencies, citing anomalies in the result collation process.

In a ruling on Friday, December 20, Presiding Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman directed the EC to recollate the results for Ablekuma North, rejecting objections from both NDC and NPP legal representatives. The court’s decision highlights ongoing concerns over the integrity of the electoral process and the need for transparency in the handling of election results.