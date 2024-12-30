President-elect Mahama Visits Kenyan President Ruto, Discusses Regional Integration and AfCFTA

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has paid a visit to Kenyan President William Ruto, marking an important step in strengthening ties between the two nations.

The visit, which took place on Sunday, December 29, was aimed at expressing gratitude for Kenya’s support over the years and inviting President Ruto to Mahama’s inauguration on January 7.

In a post on Facebook following the meeting, Mahama shared his appreciation for the opportunity to engage with President Ruto on key regional and continental issues. “It was a great opportunity to discuss our regional integration efforts, continental security, and how we can work collectively to upscale the benefits of the AfCFTA,” Mahama wrote. As a former Chair of the African Union (AU) high-level committee on trade, Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to advancing trade between African nations under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “We shall strengthen relations between Kenya and Ghana,” he added.

President Ruto, in turn, emphasized Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Ghana. He highlighted plans to expand trade and investment cooperation across multiple sectors, including agriculture, mining, tourism, and oil and gas. “This will broaden opportunities for the people of the two countries and ensure our shared prosperity,” Ruto said.

Ruto also expressed his gratitude to Mahama for his support of Hon. Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairperson position. In a show of solidarity, Ruto confirmed his attendance at Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony, marking a continued partnership between the two nations as they work toward greater economic collaboration and regional development.