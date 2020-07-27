The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has from today Monday 27th July, 2020 embarked on a three (3) working day visit to the regions of the North namely Northern, North East and Savannah Regions respectively.

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO EMBARKS ON WORKING VISIT TO NORTHERN,

NORTH EAST AND SAVANNA REGIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

– 27/07/2020 –

President Akufo-Addo shall from Monday July 27, 2020 embark on a three day working visit to the Northern, North East and Savanna regions.

These working visits affords the President the opportunity to inspect progress of work on on-going developmental projects, commission completed projects and cut sod for work to resume on others. He seizes the opportunity to engage and interact with Chiefs and people of the various communities.

Specifically, the President shall:

• Commission the Yapei Water Project at Yapei in the Savanna region and the Nalerigu Water Project at Narilegu in the Northern region;

• Cut sod for the start of work on the Yendi, Damango and Tamale water projects; and

• Cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Regional Office of the Youth Employment Agency at Nareligu, North East Region.

The President shall also pay courtesy calls on and interact with traditional rulers including the Kusuguwura, Yagbonwura, Nayiri and the Yaa Naa.

The President shall return to Accra on Thursday July 29, 2020.

PIUS ENAM HADZIDE

HON. DEPUTY MINISTER

Source: NewsGhana.com.gh

