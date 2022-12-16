President Félix Tshisekedi Meets With The U.S. Secretary Of State

President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi met with Antony J. Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State. The audience between the two personalities occurred on the sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

President Joe Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC, from December 13-15 for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Around 40 African leaders were in attendance, with the goal to strengthen bilateral relations between the USA and Africa.

During his audience with the Secretary of State, President Tshisekedi began by congratulating the United States and President Biden for this initiative that will strengthen ties between the United States and Africa. The Congolese Head of State expressed, “We felt that the United States had remained far from African concerns for a long time, and now we have an excellent example of good initiatives on the part of President Biden. We welcome this, especially since the U.S. position regarding security in the DRC really encouraged us.”

President Tshisekedi continued, “The U.S. is at the forefront of processing strategic products and minerals. The DRC has a lot of these minerals, and we are ready to discuss a win-win partnership with the possibility of transforming these minerals in the DRC to create a value chain that will substantially create jobs.”

Among the topics discussed were the ongoing security issue in the east and the aggression the DRC is suffering, supported by Rwanda. In addition, President Tshisekedi highlighted the Democratic Republic of Congo’s key role and the significant contribution it will make to the global climate change crisis, despite the insufficient support it is receiving.

President Félix Tshisekedi concluded by stating, “This would be for the good of the people of the DRC and the United States. We’re at a key time in the history of our two countries and continents. And I hope that we will leave Washington with excellent resolutions.”

Secretary Blinken also took this opportunity to present his condolences to the Congolese Head of State following the tragic flood that occurred in Kinshasa on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.