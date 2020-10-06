President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday will file his presidential nomination forms at the Electoral Commission on Tuesday to contest the December 7, 2020 elections.

He was acclaimed the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in June after he emerged as the only personality to file for the slot when the party opened nominations.

President Akufo-Addo, 76, an astute lawyer and politician, will battle his main opponent and predecessor, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, for a third consecutive time.

This December 7 elections would be his fourth consecutive presidential electoral contest, having taken part in that exercise in 2008, 2012, and in 2016.

The President is billed to file his nomination at the EC’s offices in Accra at 1100 Hours.

The EC opened the exercise on Monday, October 5, 2020. It will end on October 9.