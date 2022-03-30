President Hints Of Kidnapping Black Stars Coach

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said, Interim Black Stars Coach Otto Addo will be “kidnapped” if he returns to Ghana, after guiding the team to qualify for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar, later in the year.

The President who placed a telephone call to the young Ghanaian Coach after the match jokingly said: “Well done! We are going to kidnap you when you come to Ghana. We will not allow you to go back to Dortmund.

“So, make sure you don’t step into Ghana.”

Otto Addo was appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to handle the final phase of the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, after a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

He is expected to re-join German the Bundesliga side Dortmund after the assignment, as per the agreement he had reached with the GFA.

The GNA Sports gathered that Coach was not willing to relinquish his job at the German side where he is an Assistant Coach.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the Coach, the technical team and the playing body for their outstanding display.

“Congratulations to you all – the Captain Thomas Party… . You have done well. I hope to see when you come to Ghana.

Ghana managed a one all draw game with an away goal advantage against Nigeria to reach the World Cup fixed for November 21, to December 18, 2022.