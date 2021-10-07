President inaugurates Okere Assembly office complex

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a newly constructed Okere District Assembly administration block at Adukrom in the Eastern Region.

The three-storey edifice, estimated to cost over GHc3 million, has offices for decentralized government agencies and departments, a 150-seater capacity hall and ramps to assist persons with disabilities.

President Akufo-Addo, who inaugurated the office complex as part of his three-day working tour of the Eastern Region, said, “This is a testimony of a working government.”

He said developmental projects were ongoing across all the 16 regions of the country, giving a firm indication that his government was on course.

He said he was committed to transforming Ghana by the end of his term and called for support to make it a reality.

He commended Mr Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere, for his able leadership and commitment in putting the Okere District on a high pedestal within a short period.

The inauguration was described as icing on the cake for the people of Okere, who could not hide their joy as both old and young, thronged the durbar ground amid jubilation to welcome the President and his entourage.

All the chiefs of the seven major towns, which form the Okere District and the Nifa Division of the Akuapem Traditional Area, were present to witness the historic achievement.

Nana Kwame Henaku, Chief of Abiriw, recalled that the people of Okere had longed for a district for many years until 2017 when President Akufo-Addo granted their wish.

“The inauguration of the district in 2018 followed by the inauguration of this magnificent administration block beats our understanding and we will forever remain grateful,” he said.

He commended the MP, who is also Minister of Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development, for his sterling leadership and support.