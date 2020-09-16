President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday swore into office eight judges of the High Court at the Jubilee House, Accra.

They were: Justice Eva Bannerman-Williams, Justice Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, Justice Yaw Owoahene Acheampong, Justice Samuel Boakye-Yiadom, Justice Abdul Yusif Asibey,

Mrs Elfreda Amy Dankyi, Mr Samuel Faraday Johnson and Ms. Sheila Minta.

The President congratulated them on their well-deserved appointment, and enforced the need for them to demonstrate honesty, integrity, and sound knowledge of the law to gain the confidence the people.

He reminded them that the high court was the focal point for justice delivery in the country, adding “much of judicial work begins and ends there.”

“It is therefore critical for the growth of the nation that the High Court commands the respect of the people by the quality of its judgements as well as the comportment of its judges,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo admonished the judges to avoid proffering judgements on the basis of decisions from lower courts and to employ the time honoured common law tradition of precedence as the foundation for the coherent development of the law.

“You must be learned, know your case law, and ensure your decisions and judgements are properly motivated,” he said.

The Presidemt reinforced the fact that the dispensation of justice required that the application of the laws of the land must occur without fear or favour, affection or ill will, and without recourse to political, ethnic or religious affiliations.

“When a citizen falls foul of the law, that citizen, high or low, must be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies including you our new judges must ensure this is done…that is the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law”

President Akufo-Addo encouraged the judges to leverage technology to expedite the conduct of cases that came before them and in the management of the Courts.

“The transparent and efficient delivery of justice builds confidence in citizens, businesses and the investor community,” he said.

The President said government had taken note of the inadequacy of court rooms across the country, which was hampering the administration of justice.

To that effect, government, through the Administrator of the District Aseemblies Common Fund, is constructing 98 courts and bungalows for judges in all 16 regions of the country, he said.